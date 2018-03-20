South Cumberland Chamber of Commerce and Mountain Goat Trail Alliance to host the Socumos Race Weekend

Monteagle, Tenn. — The South Cumberland Chamber of Commerce announces that it is hosting the Inaugural Farmers Insurance Mountain Goat Trail Half Marathon (13.1) miles which will be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018. This race will be the final race of the Socumos Mountain Goat Trail Race Weekend and the it will provide the ultimate test to those competitors who choose to run in the high altitude along the Mountain Goat Trail For those who prefer a little shorter run in the mountain altitude, the Mountain Goat Trail Run & Walk, sponsored by Mountain Outfitters and the Mountain Goat Trail Alliance (MGTA) will be held on Saturday, April 7th. These two events will be part of the Socumos Mountain Goat Trail Race Weekend
The Socumos Mountain Goat Trail Race Weekend is held to benefit and promote The Mountain Goat Trail, a multiuse, multimodal walking and cycling trail connecting the communities along the path of the historic Mountain Goat Railroad. From 1856 to 1985, the Mountain Goat Railroad carried coal and passengers between Cowan and Palmer in Franklin and Grundy Counties of the Cumberland Plateau area of Tennessee. It was named the Mountain Goat because the climb onto the Plateau was one of the steepest railroad ascents in the world. Now, the Mountain Goat Trail Alliance is seeking to reclaim the path of the railroad. Working with local governments and other interested groups, the Alliance’s mission is to turn the old railroad bed into a multiuse recreational path. When finished, the 35-plus-mile trail will connect seven towns in two counties, offering health, recreational, and economic benefits to the area.
The Farmer’s Insurance Half-Marathon will begin at 7 AM Sunday in downtown Tracy City, TN and follow the future route of the Mountain Goat Trail where possible before joining the Trail in Monteagle, TN and finishing in Sewanee, TN. Awards will be presented to the top finishers and medals will be give to all who compete in Sunday’s race.
Saturday’s 5-mile Mountain Goat Trail Run & Walk run will begin at 10 AM in downtown Sewanee, TN; a 2-mile walk will begin at 10 AM at Pearl’s Fine Dining, located midway between Sewanee and Monteagle on Highway 41A. Both the run and the walk will finish at Mountain Outfitters in Monteagle, TN. Prizes will be awarded for fastest men’s and women’s finisher, and for best runner or walker’s costume. Drawings for outdoor gear from Mountain Outfitters and presentation of awards are planned after the finish of the run & walk.
On Saturday evening, musical entertainment will be provided by Daniel Troutman, Thumping Richards, and Travis Bowlin in Sewanee’s Angel Park, from 5 PM to 8 PM. There will also be food and beverages available along with activities for kids and the entire family.
Sponsors of the weekend include the South Cumberland Chamber of Commerce, MGTA, Farmers Insurance, Mountain Outfitters, Socumos, Lodge Cast Iron, NovaCopy, Tower Community Bank, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, the Monteagle Inn & Retreat Center, the Sewanee Inn, Citizens Tri-County Bank, Ben Lomand Connect, the Town of Monteagle, Mountain Valley Bank, the Sewanee Mountain Messenger and others that will soon be announced.
“Building on the success of the Mountain Goat Trail run by creating a full weekend of enjoyable family activities is a way to bring more people into the event from all over the region. The Chamber is thrilled
to work with the MGTA to highlight our beautiful area,” said Jim Harmon, president of the South Cumberland Chamber of Commerce.
“After four fun and rewarding years of the run/walk, we’re excited about this new direction for the weekend. We get to keep the same great Saturday event, sponsored as always by Mountain Outfitters. Plus, we’re adding new ways to promote the trail and to get people walking and running for a good cause,” said Patrick Dean, executive director of the MGTA.
To register for either race or for both races and to learn more details go to Acitive.com