South Pittsburg man arrested for murder in Richard City on Monday

A suspect has been arrested in a murder that happened on Monday in the Richard City community of South Pittsburg.
Authorities say 21-year-old Kordell Deangelo Griffin of South Pittsburg was taken into custody around 3:30 AM CST on Tuesday morning.
Griffin’s arrest comes after a 9-11 call came in to report that the body of 19-year-old Buford Reyna, Jr. had been found in the 300 block of Chance Road in Richard City on Monday.
An investigation into Reyna’s death was later launched by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and South Pittsburg Police Department led authorities to the arrest.
Griffin has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Unlawful Carrying Possession of a Weapon. He’s currently being held without bond in the Marion County Jail.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest on this developing story…