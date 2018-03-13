The Old Jones Farm venue to give away Wedding Ceremony or Vow Renewal in contest for Military Couples

Are you a member of the military that’s about to get married? Maybe you’re hoping to renew your vows? Well, here’s a chance to do just that at a great local venue….for FREE!
Wanda Cooper, owner of The Old Jones Farm venue just outside of Jasper is holding a contest for for any military/veterans that are wanting to get married or renew their vows. All they have to do is email her their story.
In addition to the venue, The Old Jones Farm Venue has gathered a group of vendors together to gift a wedding or vow renewal ceremony to one lucky military couple. This is a contest and the winning couple will be chosen from their submissions by the participating vendors.
Entries will be accepted from the date the event goes live through May 6, 2018 at midnight and the winner will be announced on May 13, 2018.
The wedding/vow renewal ceremony will take place at The Old Jones Farm Venue, 1311 Jones Crossing Road in Whitwell, Tenn. (located just off Highway 28 between Whitwell and Jasper). The ceremony must be held on Sunday, July 1, 2018. This will allow you about six weeks to make final preparations, invites, etc. You must be able to provide your own transportation and wedding attire.
To enter you will need to submit your entry by email to wandacooper82450@gmail.com or USPS mail to:
Wanda Jones Cooper P.O. Box 822 Jasper, TN 37347
In order to participate they need you to tell them your story…Why you’d like to have your ceremony at their venue, what it would mean to you, etc. Also, tell them about your military service and why you should win.
The prize includes the ceremony at The Old Jones Farm Venue courtesy of Wanda Jones Cooper. A wedding cake also courtesy of Wanda Jones Cooper.
In addition, Stylist & Make Up Artist Kendall Cooper will provide her services, flowers by Jasper Memorial Funeral Home, Flowers & Gifts. DJ entertainment courtesy of Wayne and David Quarles and Sound Entertainment. Catering courtesy of Simply Your Way Catering and Cheryl Greenwald. And Christi Hampton will offer services for the event as well. Guests are limited to 100 persons…for more information or for any questions, contact Wanda Jones Cooper at (423)322-4774.