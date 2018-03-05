Two arrested for suspected auto theft in Kimball

The Kimball Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested two men at the Kimball Crossing shopping center on Friday for suspected auto theft.
According to reports, a Kimball Police officer noticed the two suspects acting suspiciously while on a routine patrol of the shopping center. Officers were able to check the vehicle’s license plate registration after the suspects had entered the Wal-Mart and were able to determine the vehicle had been stolen.
The suspects were then observed by undercover officers who went into the store before being apprehended by the Kimball Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol upon returning to the stolen vehicle.