Former Marion County corrections officer indicted, accused of assaulting inmate

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have obtained an indictment for a Jasper man, who is accused of assaulting an inmate at the while on-duty as a corrections officer at the Marion County Jail.

At the request of 12th District Attorney General Mike Taylor, TBI Agents began investigating an alleged assault of an inmate at the Marion County Jail on October 14, 2017.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information leading them to 25-year-old Steven Rollins as the individual responsible for the crime.

Last Monday, the Marion County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Rollins man with one count of Assault. Authorities later booked him into the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Rollins was terminated from his employment with the county.

