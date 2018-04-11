Free Alzheimer’s Conference Comes to Marion County May 7th

The Alzheimer’s Association 4th Annual Caregiver Conference is set for May 7, 2018. An educational program for those who are caring for loved ones with dementia to the Marion County area, this event is free and open to the public.
The program takes place May 7, 2018, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm CDT at Sequatchie Valley Baptist Association located at 300 Cornerstone Drive, Jasper TN. This event features Dr. Matthew Kodsi, area Neurologist and respected expert in dementia care along with a panel of experts on resources and care. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask leading experts in the field of dementia care their most pressing questions. “Alzheimer’s is a very challenging disease for both the patient and the caregiver”, said Amy French, Senior Manager of Programs at the Alzheimer’s Association. “This is a golden opportunity to ‘ask the expert’ as well as connect with others in the Alzheimer’s community’.
During the event, Marion County Mayor David Jackson will do a formal proclamation establishing May as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States and the only Top 10 cause of death that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. “The disease is affecting more and more individuals as they are diagnosed or put into a caregiver role.”, stated Amy French, Manager of Programs for the local Alzheimer’s Association. “We’re excited and honored to partner with leaders in the community to provide this program”. Hearth Hospice is a presenting partner for this program as well.
The Marion County Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference is free and open to the public, however, registration is required. A free dinner is provided for all registered attendees. To register call 423-265-3600 or visit Eventbrite for registration and info.
—
The Alzheimer’s Association® is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit www.alz.org or call 1-800-272-3900.