Jasper Highlands community introduces new, secluded phase…Jasper Farms

JASPER, Tenn. – Thunder Enterprises CEO John “Thunder” Thornton revealed recently his latest property, Jasper Farms, a brand new phase within Jasper Highlands that features secluded bluff views, enchanting evergreens, and natural water features. Thornton, inspired by the peacefulness of this supreme property, opted to embrace the wooded, rural and private aspects of the area in the creation of Jasper Farms.
“When you walk this property, you notice how quiet and calm it is. You’re surrounded by lush forest. Besides roaring waterfalls, you don’t hear anything – not even distant traffic in the valley below,” said Thornton, CEO of Thunder Enterprises. “This Jasper Farms phase is a tranquil getaway for families interested in owning a second mountain home with easy access or for anyone looking for a restful primary residence.”
Families seeking rural refuge on this perfect plateau will enjoy miles of nature trails including the well-known “Huff-n-Puff Trail,” land choices from one to seven acres and unparalleled amenities offered by Jasper Highlands. All of the new homes in Jasper Farms will include the seclusion of dense woods and wide lots. Nearly half of the residences will feature stunning bluff views with an expansive and largely undisturbed valley stretching out below.
The entire 8,893-acre mountain rests on the Cumberland Plateau overlooking the Tennessee River, Nickajack Lake and surrounding valleys below. Property owners also have access to the community open-air pavilion, three-story gazebo (Thornton refers to as “Gazebodacious”), swimming pool with lap lanes, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, dog park, green space, children’s playground and trailheads throughout the development. Current dues are just $60 per month.
“Our homeowners choose Jasper Highlands for its exceptional quality of life and refreshing mountain living. We provide an exquisite Tennessee experience at a value that most of our residents could not find in the areas that they moved from,” said Thornton. “Jasper Highlands is so unique in that we’ve been able to provide a sense of community while maintaining a sense of privacy, unlike most places that are an either/or situation when it comes to that desired balance. This Jasper Farms phase embodies that as well as any part of the mountain we’ve released.”
Jasper Highlands, established in 2012, is now home to over 120 people from 38 different states and four countries. The full-service community on Jasper Mountain has its own water system, volunteer fire department and Gigabit-speed fiber internet to enhance the safety and quality of life of residents.
For more information about Jasper Highlands, visit www.jasperhighlands.com.
About Jasper Highlands: Jasper Highlands is a private community in Southeast Tennessee located on the top of Jasper Mountain, overlooking the Cumberland Plateau, Tennessee River, and Nickajack Lake. Miles of nature trails filled with wildlife, waterfalls and spectacular views run through the scenic landscape. Located within 25 minutes of downtown Chattanooga and within six minutes of grocery, hardware and other retail outlets, Jasper Highlands offers residents all the benefits of a scenic escape along with an easy daily commute. For more information about Jasper Highlands, contact 1-888-777-5758 or visit http://www.tnland.com/jasper/.
About Thunder Enterprises: Thunder Enterprises, located in Kimball, Tennessee, is a developer of fine homes and master-planned communities in Tennessee, Wyoming, Montana, North Carolina and Hawaii. Since 1991, Thunder Enterprises has been a premier property real estate developer involved in many local and regional projects. For more information, please visit www.jasperhighlands.com.