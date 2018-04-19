Marion Co. Sheriff’s Department arrest 28 people in drug investigation

The Narcotics Unit with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force recently conducted a joint drug investigation in the county.
During the investigation from April 11th to April 17th, 2018, law enforcement officers conducted surveillance at several residences and business in Marion County where suspected drug activity was taking place with officers making several undercover methamphetamine purchases as part of the operation.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Division, South Pittsburg Police Department, New Hope Police Department, Jasper Police Department and Kimball Police Department also assisted with the operation.
The investigation has resulted in 28 people who were apprehended and taken into custody for alleged involvement with meth sales and distribution.
Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett says that the findings of the investigation point to the price of meth being at an all-time-low and more people traveling to locations like Chattanooga and Atlanta to obtain the drug in order to bring it back into the county.
The Sheriff hopes the information they’ve learned during this operation will lead to more arrests, stating his department’s goal is to continue taking down the sources of these drugs and keeping them off our streets.
Those arrested in this investigation include:
|Aaron Phillips
|Jasper
|Sale and delivery of methamphetamine
|Andrew Kennemore
|Jasper
|Sale and delivery of methamphetamine
|Maidelyn Cartwright
|Whitwell
|Sale and delivery of methamphetamine
|Charles Travis Holder
|Guild
|Sale and delivery of methamphetamine
|Shane Ritchie
|Whitwell
|Sale and delivery of methamphetamine
|Brittiny Guy
|Whitwell
|Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License
|William Baker
|Whitwell
|Violation of Probation (related to methamphetamine charges)
|Cody Farris
|Whitwell
|Violation of Probation
|James Patrick Bryant
|Jasper
|Failure to Appear (on methamphetamine charges)
|Micheal Hale
|Guild
|Violation of Community Corrections (related to methamphetamine charges)
|Anise Price
|South Pittsburg
|Violation of Probation (related to methamphetamine charges)
|Clarence Kilgore
|Guild
|Violation of Probation (related to methamphetamine charges)
|Tessla Hughes
|New Hope
|Violation of Probation (related to methamphetamine charges)
|Ross Ramsey
|Jasper
|Violation of Probation (Circuit Court)
|Tiffany Cope
|Jasper
|Possession of Legend Drugs
|Nicholas Price
|Stevenson, AL
|Wanted in Alabama for Possession of methamphetamine
|Brittany Young
|Scottsboro, AL
|Wanted in Alabama for Possession of methamphetamine
|Charlotte Smith
|Whitwell
|Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine
|Jeffery Poe
|Jasper
|Possession of methamphetamine
|Matthew Smith
|Jasper
|Possession of methamphetamine
|Amber Hein
|South Pittsburg
|Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine
|Jacob Kirk
|South Pittsburg
|Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine
|Laura Elizabeth Brophy
|Jasper
|Possession of methamphetamine for resale
|Phillip Coffelt
|Jasper
|Possession of methamphetamine for resale
|Patricia Waldrop
|Pulaski
|Wanted in Giles Co. for violation of probation
|James Waldrop
|Pulaski
|Wanted in Giles Co. for methamphetamine manufacturing
|Hope Phommavong
|Jasper
|Violation of Probation General Sessions Court
|Keith White
|Jasper
|Possession of methamphetamine for resale