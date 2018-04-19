«

Marion Co. Sheriff’s Department arrest 28 people in drug investigation

April 19, 2018

The Narcotics Unit with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force recently conducted a joint drug investigation in the county.

During the investigation from April 11th to April 17th, 2018, law enforcement officers conducted surveillance at several residences and business in Marion County where suspected drug activity was taking place with officers making several undercover methamphetamine purchases as part of the operation.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department Patrol Division, South Pittsburg Police Department, New Hope Police Department, Jasper Police Department and Kimball Police Department also assisted with the operation.

The investigation has resulted in 28 people who were apprehended and taken into custody for alleged involvement with meth sales and distribution.

Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett says that the findings of the investigation point to the price of meth being at an all-time-low and more people traveling to locations like Chattanooga and Atlanta to obtain the drug in order to bring it back into the county.

The Sheriff hopes the information they’ve learned during this operation will lead to more arrests, stating his department’s goal is to continue taking down the sources of these drugs and keeping them off our streets.

Those arrested in this investigation include:

 

Aaron Phillips Jasper Sale and delivery of methamphetamine
Andrew Kennemore Jasper Sale and delivery of methamphetamine
Maidelyn Cartwright Whitwell Sale and delivery of methamphetamine
Charles Travis Holder Guild Sale and delivery of methamphetamine
Shane Ritchie Whitwell Sale and delivery of methamphetamine
Brittiny Guy Whitwell Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License
William Baker Whitwell Violation of Probation (related to methamphetamine charges)
Cody Farris Whitwell Violation of Probation
James Patrick Bryant Jasper Failure to Appear (on methamphetamine charges)
Micheal Hale Guild Violation of Community Corrections (related to methamphetamine charges)
Anise Price South Pittsburg Violation of Probation (related to methamphetamine charges)
Clarence Kilgore Guild Violation of Probation (related to methamphetamine charges)
Tessla Hughes New Hope Violation of Probation (related to methamphetamine charges)
Ross Ramsey Jasper Violation of Probation (Circuit Court)
Tiffany Cope Jasper Possession of Legend Drugs
Nicholas Price Stevenson, AL Wanted in Alabama for Possession of methamphetamine
Brittany Young Scottsboro, AL Wanted in Alabama for Possession of methamphetamine
Charlotte Smith Whitwell Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine
Jeffery Poe Jasper Possession of methamphetamine
Matthew Smith Jasper Possession of methamphetamine
Amber Hein South Pittsburg Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine
Jacob Kirk South Pittsburg Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine
Laura Elizabeth Brophy Jasper Possession of methamphetamine for resale
Phillip Coffelt Jasper Possession of methamphetamine for resale
Patricia Waldrop Pulaski Wanted in Giles Co. for violation of probation
James Waldrop Pulaski Wanted in Giles Co. for methamphetamine manufacturing
Hope Phommavong Jasper Violation of Probation General Sessions Court
Keith White Jasper Possession of methamphetamine for resale

