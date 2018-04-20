Mobile food pantry with Chattanooga Area Food Bank visits South Pittsburg Armory May 5th

The Mobile Food Pantry of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank will be open at the South Pittsburg Armory on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM CDT.
Officials say quantities are limited for this event and they ask those planning to visit the pantry to refrain from showing up more than 30 minutes prior to the start of the pantry event, as they will need room for the delivery truck to unload and leave.
Recipients must be present to recieve food and patrons receiving food on a recipient’s behalf must present the recipient’s I.D. and food stamp (EBT) card (or disclose recipient’s household income).
Volunteers will be unpacking, sorting and organizing food. They plan to start giving out the food at 8:30. If anyone knows someone who would like to help with set up, sorting, distribution, or clean up, please reach out to John “JB” Mount at jbmount@mac.com