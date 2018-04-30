Preparing for Election Day at the Polls on Tuesday

Voters across the state will head to the polls on Tuesday for this year’s county primary elections.
According to the Marion County Election Commission, the county had 15,245 registered voters as of December 2017, and with only a portion of those having taken advantage of early voting, the remaining voters can participate by casting their ballot in their precincts on Tuesday.
You can take a look at the same ballot for Marion County here…or by visiting the Marion County Election Commission website.
There are 17 polling locations in Marion County, all of which will be open from 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM CDT.
If you’re unsure of your polling location, the “Go Vote Tennessee” desktop and mobile app can help you search for your specific location based on the address on your voter registration card.
Remember to make sure you have your government-issued photo ID with you when you vote. A driver’s license or passport will work. You can view a full list of accepted forms of identification on the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security website.
Listed below are the locations of Marion County polling places that will be open from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM CDT on Election Day:
|PRECINCT
|POLLING PLACE
|ADDRESS
|South Pittsburg – Dist. 1
|Senior Citizens Activity Center
|315 Elm Ave., S. Pittsburg, 37380
|New Hope – Dist. 1
|New Hope Volunteer Fire Dept
|2610 Hwy. 156, S. Pittsburg, 37380
|Orme – Dist. 1
|Orme Community Center/Fire Dept.
|796 Orme Rd., S. Pittsburg, 37380
|Lodge – Dist. 1
|Sweetens Cove Volunteer Fire Dept.
|6200 Sweetens Cove Rd., S. Pittsburg, 37380
|Monteagle – Dist. 2
|Monteagle City Hall
|16 Dixie Lee Avenue, Kimball, 37347
|Kimball – Dist. 2
|Kimball City Hall
|649 Main St., Kimball, 37347
|Shellmound – Dist. 2
|Havrons Chapel United Methodist Church
|3267 Shellmound Rd., Jasper, 37347
|Haletown-Ladds – Dist. 2
|Haletown Volunteer Fire Dept.
|337 Hales Bar Rd., Guild, 37340
|Jasper – Dist. 3
|Richard K. Lawson Building
|300 Ridley Ave., Jasper, 37347
|Foster Falls – Dist. 4
|Foster Falls Community Center
|8484 Hwy. 150, Sequatchie, 37347
|Whitwell Mtn. – Dist. 4
|Whitwell Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept.
|7395 Hwy. 108, Whitwell, 37397
|Sequatchie – Dist. 4
|Sequatchie Volunteer Fire Dept.
|184 Handle Street, Sequatchie, 37347
|Waldens Ridge – Dist. 4
|Suck Creek Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept.
|5695 Hwy. 27, Chattanooga, 37405
|Elder Mtn. – Dist. 2
|Elder Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept.
|930 Cumberland Rd., Chattanooga, 37405
|River Canyon – Dist. 4
|Stanley Independent Baptist Church
|20085 River Canyon Rd., Chattanooga, 37419
|Whitwell – Dist. 5
|Whitwell First Baptist Church
|1970 N Main St., Whitwell, 37397
|Powells Crossroads – Dist. 5
|Crossroads Volunteer Fire Dept.
|140 Alvin York Hwy., Whitwell, 37397