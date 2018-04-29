Search continues for missing Dunlap man

Officials with the Dunlap Police Department say to be on the lookout for a missing person.
29-year-old Matthew Tyler Henry was last seen by law enforcement on April 15, 2018 and hasn’t been seen since.
Henry is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot 9-inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes weighing about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts on Matthew Henry are asked to contact the Dunlap Police Department at 423-949-3319 or the Dispatch Center at 423-949-9912.