South Cumberland Summer Meal Program to begin June 4th; Organization partnerships available for

The University of the South’s Office of Civic Engagement and McClurg Dining Hall in partnership with the South Cumberland Community Fund announce their sponsorship of the 2018 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
The SFSP program is administered in Tennessee by the Department of Human Services under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Popularly known as the South Cumberland Summer Meal Program, the meal sessions will begin June 4th and end July 27th.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
If your organization is interested in becoming a meal site or for more information, email sfpvista@gmail.com. They welcome summer reading, sports and enrichment programs, vacation bible school, libraries etc., to partner with them.
All partner sites must be within a 45-minute drive from the University of the South. If you are a partner site or would like to become one, USDA requires mandatory attendance at one of the following Information and Training Sessions held on University of the South’s campus:
April 25, 2018 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at McClurg Dining Hall A, B, C rooms
May 3, 2018 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. at McClurg Dining Hall A, B, C rooms
May 9, 2018 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at McClurg Dining Hall A, B, C rooms
More information can also be found about the Summer Meal Program on Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/pages/South-Cumberland-Summer-Meal-Program/