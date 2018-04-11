Stewart announces candidacy for State Representative

Sloan Stewart has announced his candidacy for State Representative in Tennessee’s 39th District, including Marion, part of Franklin, and Moore Counties.
Stewart has served as Mayor of Metro Moore County for the last 9 years and feels that in his time as Mayor and the 7 years prior as a council member through good economic times and bad, he is uniquely qualified for the State Representative’s Office.
“Serving as Mayor of one of the smallest rural counties in the state provides me the unique understanding of the needs of rural counties. As owner and farmer on my family’s Century Farm, I understand and respect the traditions and impact farmers have in our state. These two job experiences will guide my decisions as I work to strengthen the future of the 39th District’s residents and businesses,” Stewart said.
“I hope that my experience, unique knowledge of public service, and established relationships should provide a high level of confidence to the citizens of Middle Tennessee when it comes to navigating future issues and managing their tax dollars,” said Stewart.
Stewart says he does not have a single bad thing to say about any of his fellow candidates. In fact, he’s quite sure any one of them could adequately fill the shoes of outgoing State Representative, David Alexander, who decided to retire from state government and run for County Mayor of Franklin County.
Stewart is a lifelong resident of Moore County where he graduated from Moore County High School in 1985. He continued his education by graduating from Motlow Community College in 1988 and Middle Tennessee State University in 1991. He and his wife Cathy, who works in the finance department of The Moore County school system, enjoy spending time with their children Benji and Rachel Garland. They take great pride in their livestock farm in Marble Hill.
“So, whether you lean to the left or to the right, know that your tax dollars will be managed using conservative, stable and proven strategies that have no political bias. Voting for me will further ensure that this will continue under the guidance of someone who has been doing it for more than a decade, unlike the other candidates. Its hard to imagine a candidate more suited for the challenge,” Stewart concluded.