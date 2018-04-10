TN gas prices are up as travel season approaches; Current gas prices in Sequatchie Valley

Gas prices in Tennessee hit a four-year high during the first week of April, and although the Chattanooga area is one of the cities seeing least expensive costs, drivers will likely see more increases as the summer approaches.
The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Memphis, $2.40; Knoxville, $2.43; and Chattanooga, $2.44, according to AAA gas report.
The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville, $2.51; Cleveland, $2.49; and Kingsport-Bristol, $2.47.
The state average is $2.46, which is 15 cents higher than one month ago and 32 cents higher than the same time last year. Marion County falls just one cent above that state average at around $2.47 per gallon, according to the site which updates county-by-county prices daily.
Gas prices increased after the Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly report that showed gasoline stocks dropped by 1.1 million barrels last week, according to AAA.
Demand for gasoline continues to remain strong at 9.2 million barrels a day as the spring driving season starts. Last year’s spring driving season saw demand measured at 9.25 million barrels a day at the same time in 2017.
At $2.66 per gallon, the national average price for regular unleaded gasoline hit its highest price point of 2018 this past Saturday.
Drivers are likely to continue seeing prices increase as stations across the country begin to change to a more expensive summer blend ahead of the busy driving season, according to AAA.
“Supply and demand are the biggest factors driving the price at the pump,” AAA Public Affairs Director Stephanie Milani said in a prepared statement. “More motorists on the roadways, tight supply, and record crude exports have the potential for higher prices as we head into the spring.”
Locally, the cheapest gas prices found in Marion County (according to the website GasBuddy.com) are found at Rudder’s Market in Richard City. Prices were reported at $2.32/gal there as of Monday. The BP at 1200 S. Cedar Avenue in South Pittsburg comes in 2nd place at $2.45/gal followed by Andy’s Market at 710 N. Cedar Avenue between South Pittsburg and Kimball.
If you’re filling-up in Jasper, expect to pay around $2.47/gal at R&R Bait and Tackle on Dixie Hwy or at the Hi-Tech adjacent to Western Sizzlin’ on TN-28. Love’s and the Jasper Exxon station both were reported at $2.49/gal as of Monday.
In the Whitwell area the Raceway at 13150 Hwy. 28 is about the same as other prices in the mid-section of the county at $2.49/gal on Monday, which is actually quite palatable when paired with their tenderloin biscuit or some chicken tenders and a Sun Drop.
In Sequatchie County and Dunlap prices range from $2.37/gal at the B Quick Market at 184 Frontage Road off Rankin Avenue near Hwy. 111 to $2.39/gal at the Murphy USA by the Dunlap Wal-Mart. The highest price found was on the south end of Dunlap at the Hi-Tech station for $2.45/gal. All of those prices were updated as of 8:00 AM Tuesday morning.
Prices across Grundy County vary from $2.45 – $2.49/gal with similar prices across Northeast Jackson County in Alabama.
The cheapest prices, as mentioned earlier, remain in the Chattanooga area…with a price of only $2.27/gal being reported early Tuesday at the Murphy USA at 3550 Cummings Hwy at the Lookout Valley Wal-Mart and the BP at 234 Browns Ferry Rd.