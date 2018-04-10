University Of The South (Sewanee) student arrested for arson at fraternity house

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Fire Investigation Services, the Sewanee Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has resulted in the arrest of a University of the South student in connection to an arson at a fraternity house earlier this year.

The fire on Feb. 24, was contained to a stage area inside at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house on the Sewanee campus. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set and they subsequently determined Philip Roper, 22, was the individual responsible for the crime.

On Friday, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the Richmond, Va., man with one count of arson and one count of burning personal property.

Authorities arrested him and booked him into the Franklin County Jail on $7,500 bond on Monday.

Related

Comments on Facebook

comments