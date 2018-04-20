Walmart announces upcoming remodel to Kimball store

Walmart recently announced it expects to spend an estimated $31 million over the next year in Tennessee through the remodeling of nine stores as well as the rollout of several in-store and online innovations designed to help busy customers save time and money. This will include remodeling and upgrades to the Walmart Super Center #1089 located at 525 Kimball Crossing Drive in Kimball.
The spend is part of Walmart’s total capital expenditures guidance of approximately $11.0 billion for Fiscal Year 2019, which was outlined last October at the company’s annual meeting for the investment community and reiterated in February 2018.
Walmart recently reported strong comp sales growth of 2.1 percent for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2018, indicating customers are responding well to the company’s business strategy. The plan is to continue improving stores and accelerating innovation during the coming year to make shopping faster and easier for customers in Tennessee.
“Walmart is making shopping quicker and more convenient than ever before for Tennessee families with the newest innovations in shopping and beautifully updated stores,” said Sean Riley, regional general manager for Walmart in Tennessee. “Walmart has long been committed to Tennessee, and today’s announcement is further proof that we are serious about our investment in the state.”
In addition to the Kimball location, other stores with remodel plans for this year include:
- 1030 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa
- 3600 Mallory Lane, Franklin
- 1112 Nashville Pike, Gallatin
- 204 North Anderson Lane, Hendersonville
- 547 West Church St., Lexington
- 7525 Winchester Road, Memphis
- 577 North Germantown Parkway, Memphis
- 8445 US Highway 51 North, Millington
2018 Walmart In-store and Online Innovations in Tennessee
Walmart continues to innovate on how it serves customers, helping them save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that empowers customers to shop when, where and how they want. In addition to continuing to test new technologies that transform how customers shop, Walmart plans to expand several innovative services that deliver greater convenience and faster services, including:
(1) Online Grocery Pickup
- Tennessee customers can order Walmart groceries online and pick them up without ever having to unbuckle their seatbelts. The service is free, and prices through Walmart Online Grocery are the same as in-store.
- Walmart currently offers Grocery Pickup at 45 Tennessee locations and plans to roll out more than 30 new Grocery Pickup locations at area stores in the coming year.
- Walmart Online Grocery Pickup – How it works.
(2) Mobile Express Scan & Go
- Walmart offers Mobile Express Scan & Go in select markets, which allows customers to scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in-store, pay instantly and skip the checkout line. Customers can download the Walmart Scan & Go app from iTunes or the Google Play store.
- Mobile Express Scan & Go is currently offered at all Tennessee Sam’s Clubs and 13 Tennessee Walmart stores. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities to expand the service to more local customers in the coming year.
- See Walmart Mobile Express Scan & Go video here: https://youtu.be/NHzfhDDRgME
(3) Walmart Pickup Towers
- Much like a high-tech vending machine, the Walmart Pickup Tower allows customers to pick up their online orders in less than a minute by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. To use the tower, customers simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout.
- Pickup Tower service is currently available at 15 Tennessee Walmart stores. Walmart will continue evaluating opportunities to expand the Pickup Tower service to Tennessee customers in the coming year.
- See Walmart Pickup Tower video here: https://youtu.be/X4c951tg9TM
—
Reported by: Release