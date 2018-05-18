Chattanooga Shooting Suspect Named to TBI’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list, Dominique Lebron Collins.
Collins (DOB 1-18-88) is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department and the TBI to face charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection to a shooting that occurred on April 13th. Collins was last seen in a gold-colored Jeep and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Collins is an African-American man who stands 5’8” and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.