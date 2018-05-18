Marion County Democratic Party hosting free community fish fry on June 2nd

The Marion County Democratic Party is inviting everyone to come out and get to know your neighbors, while have fun in the sun and enjoying the scenery and one of our local parks as they host a FREE community fish fry on Saturday, June 2nd, 2018.
The event will take place from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM CDT at the Marion County Park, located at 9696 Highway 41 near Jasper.
They invite everyone to attend and learn about our local, state, and federal candidates who are running for office this year in the election.
More more info, call 423-680-9964 or visit www.mariontndemocrats.org.