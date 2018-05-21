South Pittsburg resident wins over $2 million with Tennessee Lottery

A lucky South Pittsburg lottery player has won $2,060,750 playing the Tennessee Lottery’s ‘Tennessee Cash’ game in a drawing held on Friday night.
It’s been confirmed that the winning ticket was sold at the Lotto Mart on East 12th Street in South Pittsburg.
To win the top prize, the ticket had to contain all five numbers and the cash ball. Friday night’s numbers were:
7-16-17-25-13 and the cash ball: 4.
The winner has not yet been identified. Winner information is only available after a prize has been claimed. They can, however, expect the federal government to claim their share when they do claim the prize — about 25% of the total winnings.
Whoever our local winner was…they weren’t the only Tennesseean celebrating a lottery win this weekend. A Powerball player in Knoxville won $50,000 Saturday by matching four of the five white numbers and the red Powerball.
A New Jersey Powerball player won the $315.3 million jackpot.
The Lottery has raised more than $4.4 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, scholarships, and the Governor’s Drive to 55 initiatives.