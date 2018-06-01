Accused killer of TN deputy Steven Wiggins captured in Hickman County

Steven Wiggins, accused of killing Dickson County Deputy Daniel Baker, was captured Friday morning in Hickman County.
Trooper Kevin Burch of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Lawrenceburg District arrested Wiggins. Trooper Burch has been with THP since 2017.
Trooper Burch was out on patrol and noticed Wiggins standing in a wood line. When he approached Wiggins, he noticed tattoos and that he matched the description of the suspect. He drew his weapon, and then arrested him without incident.
Wiggins is being treated for non-life threatening, and was expected to then be booked in Dickson County.
A statement from the TBI said, “Teamwork and diligence has paid off! Steven Wiggins is in law enforcement custody. Thank you for your support during these past few days.”
The statement said more details on the arrest will be made as soon as the department can pull them together.