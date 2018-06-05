Dollar General reviewing plans for possible New Hope location

Dollar General has been adding new locations across the state lately, with one of those being the store which opened in the past 12 months on US Highway 41 in the Cedar Grove community between Jasper and Haletown.
Now the rumors around the county suggesting another is on the way can be put to rest as we find that another location is possibly in the works.
Angela Petkovic, media contact with Dollar General, says that the company is currently in the due diligence phase for a new location in New Hope. While this doesn’t make it official or a done deal just yet, it does mean that they are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, which would employ approximately 6-10 employees depending on the store’s individual needs.
Petkovic says when choosing store locations, meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority.
“The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. We know convenience is a major factor in our customers’ shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five-mile radius, or 10-minute drive.”
She says they also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration.
Dollar General sells name-brand and private brand merchandise such as health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing. They also sell an assortment of both name-brand and private label packaged foods, as well as some refrigerated foods and frozen foods.
In addition to giving customers low prices on merchandise as part of their mission, they are very active in the communities they serve through support of literacy education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center.
Petkovic says that based on their current timeline, they anticipate a final decision on a store in the New Hope community in the next few weeks.