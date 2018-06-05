Marion County Relay for Life event for Saturday, June 9th, canceled

The Marion County Relay for Life annual event planned for Saturday, June 9th, 2018 has been canceled for Saturday, organizers say. In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Chrissy Seals with the American Cancer Society says this years Realy for Life of Marion County event will not take place this season due to unforeseen circumstances.
Seals went on to say that they apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and won’t let this stop them from recognizing their deserving Survivors and Caregivers!
Seals says in the release that survivor t-shirts and other items will be mailed to those who are currently registered or those who register by the end of this week. She says you may also pick up your those items at the American Cancer Society office located at 6221 Shallowford Rd. Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN 37421. (To Register Click HERE)
For assistance registering or more information call 423-499-2606 and help will be provided.
Seals says the Relay For Life Event Leadership Team will continue with plans to host their other annual fundraisers this year such as the Car Show, 5K Glow Run and The Back To School Bash.
The Car Show will be held on Sunday, July 8th, 2018 from 1pm – 4 pm at the Jasper Courthouse Square. Call James Walden for more information at 423-280-4228.
The 5K Glow Run is planned for Saturday, August 11th, 2018. For more info, call Haley Davis at 423-413-0059.
And finally, the Back To School Bash is also on Saturday, August 11th. For More info, call Sheila Evans at 423-617-9736.