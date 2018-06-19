«

Print this Post

SETHRA Commodities distribution date is Tuesday, June 26th for Marion County

June 19, 2018

by editor

June 19, 2018

SETHRA Commodities Distribution for Marion County will take place on Tuesday June 26th from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM CDT at Cornerstone Ministries located at 300 Cornerstone Drive in Jasper — just past Jasper Memorial Funeral Home, Service Now, and Barnes Tire — just off Highway 28.

The deadline to sign-up for this date was Friday, June 15th, 2018. If you would like to learn how to sign up for future dates, make an appointment or have additional questions, call 942-5946.

SETHRA’s Marion County office is located at 110 Gamble Ln., in Jasper.

Comments on Facebook

comments

About the author

editor

Permanent link to this article: https://marioncountymessenger.com/2018/06/sethra-commodities-distribution-date-is-tuesday-june-26th-for-marion-county/