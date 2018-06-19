SETHRA Commodities distribution date is Tuesday, June 26th for Marion County

SETHRA Commodities Distribution for Marion County will take place on Tuesday June 26th from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM CDT at Cornerstone Ministries located at 300 Cornerstone Drive in Jasper — just past Jasper Memorial Funeral Home, Service Now, and Barnes Tire — just off Highway 28.
The deadline to sign-up for this date was Friday, June 15th, 2018. If you would like to learn how to sign up for future dates, make an appointment or have additional questions, call 942-5946.
SETHRA’s Marion County office is located at 110 Gamble Ln., in Jasper.