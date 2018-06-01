Whitwell Police Chief Seagraves quits; County deputies assisting with patrol

The City of Whitwell is now without a leader of the police department after Chief of Police, Kenneth Seagraves, reportedly walked off the job on Friday.
Whitwell City Manager Todd Mistrot has asked Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnette for assistance covering the city’s police patrol in the wake of the recent developments.
Burnette says he is working to help cover the City of Whitwell with one of his deputies while Mistrot and city officials work on a replacement.
No further information was available at the time of this writing on what the city has planned next, however they have scheduled a meeting regarding the situation for 3:00pm on Saturday, June 2nd at the Whitwell City Hall.
