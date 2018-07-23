Marion County Democratic Party announces Executive Committee Meeting for August

Katie Tilman, President of the Marion County Democratic Party, has announced the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the Democratic Party.
The meeting will take place on Saturday, August 4th 2018 at Marion County Democratic Headquarters at 33 Courthouse Square in Jasper (on the corner of Betsy Pack Dr. and Main St). The time for the meeting is 10:00 AM CDT.
Tilman says everyone is welcome to attend and listen to the governance and direction of the affairs of the Marion County Democratic Party set forth by the Executive Committee.
The Marion County Democratic Party can be contacted at P.O. Box 661, Jasper, Tennessee 37347, or by email — mariontndem@gmail.com.