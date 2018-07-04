«

Print this Post

4th of July Fireworks & Celebrations for 2018

July 2, 2018

by editor

July 2, 2018

There’s no shortage of fireworks displays and celebrations to see around the Tennessee and Sequatchie Valleys over the next few days, and with the 4th being on a Wednesday for 2018, some have shifted to weekend dates or other dates to accomodate those still keeping a work schedule. Most of the shows in our area start after dusk with no specific start time; however, some do have a set time.

Keep in mind that the weather also plays a big part in the scheduling, and rain could impact the show’s start time or altogether. Stay up-to-date with your latest forecast from MarionCountyMessenger.com and also watch the various Facebook pages of cities/towns and organizations for updates on times and dates in the event of a rain-out. Here’s the list we’ve compiled from those who’ve submitted information to us:

 

MONDAY, JULY 2nd…

Rossville, GA – 10:00pm EDT – Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park

 

TUESDAY, JULY 3rd…

Chattanooga, TN – 5:00pm EDT – “Pops on the River” with CSO at Coolidge Park (fireworks at 9:45pm EDT)

Collegedale, TN – 9:45pm EDT – Veteran’s Memorial Park of Collegedale

Fort Oglethorpe, GA – at dark – “Patriotism at The Post w/ Sixth Cavalry Museum

WEDNESDAY, JULY 4th…

Jasper, TN – 11:00am – 5:00pm CDT – Jasper City Park Independence Day Celebration (fireworks at 9pm CDT)

So. Pittsburg, TN – Golf cart parade at 3pm CDT / Celebration at 5pmCDT / Fireworks 9pm CDT – Shot from the Boat Dock

Jasper, TN – 6:30 PM Celebration at Victory Baptist Church – fireworks at dark

Monteagle, TN – at dark – Monteagle Ballpark

Chattanooga, TN – after the Lookouts game – AT&T Lookouts field

Rossville, GA – 10:00pm – Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park

Cleveland, TN – 9:30pm – Bradley Square Mall

Athens, TN – 9:30 EDT – Athens Regional Park

Dalton, GA – 9:45pm – Heritage Point Park

Decatur, TN – at dark – Meigs Co. High School Football Field

Etowah, TN – at dark – Etowah Depot

Soddy-Daisy, TN — at dark — Soddy Lake

Sweetwater, TN – at dark – Downtown Sweetwater Day

 

SATURDAY, JULY 7th…

Haletown, TN (Guild, TN) – 9:00pm CDT – Hale’s Bar Marina & Resort

Spring City, TN – at dark – Shake the Lake Independence Day Celebration 

 

If you have an event or fireworks display that isn’t listed, feel free to drop us a line and let us know about it so we can add it to the list — news@marioncountymessenger.com

 

* For those curious…we have learned that the City of Stevenson, AL will not be doing a fireworks display or celebration this year.

Comments on Facebook

comments

About the author

editor

Permanent link to this article: https://marioncountymessenger.com/2018/07/4th-july-fireworks-celebrations-2018/