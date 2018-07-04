4th of July Fireworks & Celebrations for 2018

There’s no shortage of fireworks displays and celebrations to see around the Tennessee and Sequatchie Valleys over the next few days, and with the 4th being on a Wednesday for 2018, some have shifted to weekend dates or other dates to accomodate those still keeping a work schedule. Most of the shows in our area start after dusk with no specific start time; however, some do have a set time.
Keep in mind that the weather also plays a big part in the scheduling, and rain could impact the show’s start time or altogether. Stay up-to-date with your latest forecast from MarionCountyMessenger.com and also watch the various Facebook pages of cities/towns and organizations for updates on times and dates in the event of a rain-out. Here’s the list we’ve compiled from those who’ve submitted information to us:
MONDAY, JULY 2nd…
Rossville, GA – 10:00pm EDT – Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park
TUESDAY, JULY 3rd…
Chattanooga, TN – 5:00pm EDT – “Pops on the River” with CSO at Coolidge Park (fireworks at 9:45pm EDT)
Collegedale, TN – 9:45pm EDT – Veteran’s Memorial Park of Collegedale
Fort Oglethorpe, GA – at dark – “Patriotism at The Post w/ Sixth Cavalry Museum
WEDNESDAY, JULY 4th…
Jasper, TN – 11:00am – 5:00pm CDT – Jasper City Park Independence Day Celebration (fireworks at 9pm CDT)
So. Pittsburg, TN – Golf cart parade at 3pm CDT / Celebration at 5pmCDT / Fireworks 9pm CDT – Shot from the Boat Dock
Jasper, TN – 6:30 PM Celebration at Victory Baptist Church – fireworks at dark
Monteagle, TN – at dark – Monteagle Ballpark
Chattanooga, TN – after the Lookouts game – AT&T Lookouts field
Rossville, GA – 10:00pm – Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park
Cleveland, TN – 9:30pm – Bradley Square Mall
Athens, TN – 9:30 EDT – Athens Regional Park
Dalton, GA – 9:45pm – Heritage Point Park
Decatur, TN – at dark – Meigs Co. High School Football Field
Etowah, TN – at dark – Etowah Depot
Soddy-Daisy, TN — at dark — Soddy Lake
Sweetwater, TN – at dark – Downtown Sweetwater Day
SATURDAY, JULY 7th…
Haletown, TN (Guild, TN) – 9:00pm CDT – Hale’s Bar Marina & Resort
Spring City, TN – at dark – Shake the Lake Independence Day Celebration
If you have an event or fireworks display that isn’t listed, feel free to drop us a line and let us know about it so we can add it to the list — news@marioncountymessenger.com
* For those curious…we have learned that the City of Stevenson, AL will not be doing a fireworks display or celebration this year.