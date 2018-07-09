Print this Post
9-year old girl dies at Foster Falls Campground after tree falls
July 2, 2018
by editor
July 2, 2018
A nine-year old girl from Tracy City died when part of a tree fell on her family’s tent at the South Cumberland State Park Foster Falls Campground early Sunday morning.
Officials said it happened around 1:30 AM.
The girl’s father suffered a minor injury in the incident.
