9-year old girl dies at Foster Falls Campground after tree falls

July 2, 2018

July 2, 2018

A nine-year old girl from Tracy City died when part of a tree fell on her family’s tent at the South Cumberland State Park Foster Falls Campground early Sunday morning.

Officials said it happened around 1:30 AM.

The girl’s father suffered a minor injury in the incident.

