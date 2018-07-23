ETSU names Diversity Scholarship recipients, including a recent MCHS grad

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University has named the 2018 recipients of the Diversity Scholarship.
This scholarship recognizes the academic achievement of in-state students from underrepresented groups. Awards range from $1,000 to $5,000 based upon grade point average. The scholarship is renewable for students who maintain full-time student status and a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA and make satisfactory progress toward degree completion, as well as participate in ETSU’s BEST (Bucs Empowering Scholars for Tomorrow) mentoring program for the entire academic year.
Jacob Saylors is one of the recipients of this scholarship this year. Saylors, who enters the 2018-2019 school year at ETSU as a freshman and is a member of the Buccaneer football team.
He is a 2018 graduate of Marion County High School graduate where played football and served as the team captain for the Marion County Warriors during his prep career. Saylors was a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards Div. I, Class 2A finalist in 2018. He’s the son of Jeannetta Brophy, of Jasper.
Other reciepents from around the area include:
Trinity Keenan is a freshman who plans to enter the field of criminal psychology. The East Hamilton Middle High School graduate is the daughter of Kory and Jamie Keenan, Chattanooga.
Pamela Avendano Rubi is a freshman. She is the daughter of Antonio and Cindy Avendano, Chattanooga.
ZeAuna Shannon is a freshman nursing major. The Bradley Central High School graduate is the daughter of Jennifer and Nick Horn, Cleveland.
Mana Isabel Tellez is a junior majoring in early childhood development. She holds an associate degree from Cleveland State Community College, where she was active in the International Club. She is the daughter of Juan F. Tellez and Olivia Salamanca, Cleveland. She is a Sunday school teacher at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic Church of Cleveland.
Erin Fitzgerald is a freshman who plans to go into art education. The Tullahoma High School graduate is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and has been active in Honora Art, track and field and basketball. Fitzgerald, the daughter of Nona Batts and Robert Fitzgerald, both of Tullahoma, is a member of First Baptist Church.