Fatal accident on Saturday morning closes Suck Creek Road

July 23, 2018

July 23, 2018

A crash on Suck Creek Road over the weekend has claimed the life of a Marion County man.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department says 53-year-old John A. Redman of Marion County was killed in the two-car collision Saturday on Suck Creek Road.

The accident happened at about 8:45 AM EDT in the 2100block of Suck Creek Road (near the boat ramp), when officials say a van and car collided killing Redman and injuring two others.

Suck Creek Road was closed for several hours while investigators with the HCSO and Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but preliminary results indicate that a Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Suck Creek Road and, while negotiating a curve, crossed the center line and struck a Kia Sedona mini-van head on.

After striking the Kia mini-van, the Elantra ran off the right side of its travel lane and hit a fence before coming to rest.
Mr. Redman, the driver of the Hyundai Elantra, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the female passenger was transported via Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries. The driver of the Kia Sedona mini-van was also transported via Hamilton County EMS with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

