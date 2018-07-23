Fatal accident on Saturday morning closes Suck Creek Road

A crash on Suck Creek Road over the weekend has claimed the life of a Marion County man.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department says 53-year-old John A. Redman of Marion County was killed in the two-car collision Saturday on Suck Creek Road.
The accident happened at about 8:45 AM EDT in the 2100block of Suck Creek Road (near the boat ramp), when officials say a van and car collided killing Redman and injuring two others.
Suck Creek Road was closed for several hours while investigators with the HCSO and Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, but preliminary results indicate that a Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Suck Creek Road and, while negotiating a curve, crossed the center line and struck a Kia Sedona mini-van head on.