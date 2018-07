The Marion County Democratic Party will be awarding the $500 Lewis Scholarship Award this Tuesday in Kimball.

The event will take place at 5:30 PM CDT on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Chattanooga State’s Kimball campus.

The Political Science class was open to all Marion Students graduating 2019-2021, taught by Dr. Liz Norell.

Jim Lewis will be awarding the scholarship.

