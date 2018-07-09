Man drowns while kayaking near Ketner’s Mill

A 38-year-old Florida man died on Sunday near Ketner’s Mill after water from the dam overturned his kayak and river’s strong current pulled him under the water causing the man to drown.
Officials say Daniel Atkinson was paddling in the Sequatchie River below the dam at Ketner’s Mill on Sunday afternoon with his wife and two children when the incident happened at approximately 3:45pm.
Others in the area at the time were able to pull Atkinson from the water and started CPR on the shore while waiting for emergency responders to arrive.
TWRA officers responded along with the Whitwell Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Puckett EMS.
He was taken to Parkridge West Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.