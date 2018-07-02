New TV mini-series highlights stories behind TN brands, including local Lodge Mfg.

A new TV miniseries begins on later this month that will highlight the personal stories and history behind several iconic Tennessee brands, including one that’s very dear to the heart of many in Marion County…Lodge Manufacturing.
The Tennessee Department of Economic Development, which produced the miniseries “Remastered”, says the series will showcase the stories behind and the global significance of these companies as told by key stakeholders and influencers.
In addition to Lodge, other brands that will be featured include Jack Daniel’s, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, St. Blues Guitars, United Record Pressing and Prophetik Haute Couture.
“Remastered” was filmed over the course of 2017 and includes appearances by key influencers and celebrities including John Rich of country music duo Big & Rich; musician and TV personality Kellie Pickler; Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show; Hunter Lewis, editor in chief of Food & Wine magazine; and Laura Daily, chief merchant for Cracker Barrel.
“Tennessee’s worldwide brand continues to be on the rise and who better to tell these stories than the people closest to and behind the brands themselves,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said.
“One of the main focuses of our department is to promote job growth by recruiting companies from around the world to do business in Tennessee. It’s an enormous asset, and among one of our greatest recruitment tools, to be able to showcase well-known Tennessee companies that find success in our state. These companies help strengthen Tennessee’s global reputation of dedicated and skilled craftsmanship across a variety of sectors, and I look forward to seeing each of these stories be told in a new, unique way.”
The show will premiere on Wednesday, July 11th at 7:00 PM CDT on RFD-TV, with new episodes airing each Wednesday following that (check local listings for other times or changes).
RFD-TV can be found locally in Marion County on the following channels:
Charter/Spectrum: Channels 145 and 870 (HD)DISH Network: Channel 231DIRECTV: Channel 345
You can also watch RFD-TV on Roku and Sling TV’s Heartland Package.
For more information about “Remastered” visit remasteredtheshow.com.