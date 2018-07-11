OPINION: Growing Weary of “Politics As Usual” with Career Politicians

I don’t know about the rest of you, but I am growing weary of the politics as usual with career politicians and Washington insiders that continue to vote against the best interest of their constituents and then report back with lies and deceit. We should not have to go to factcheck every time a politician speaks. I am also growing tired of career politicians that refuse to receive input from constituents. This is not representation of We The People.
I recently read an article where one such politician claimed that “The middle class receives the larger tax cut in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, creating economic growth”, But with a little factchecking quite the opposite is revealed. (www.taxpolicycenter.org/feature/analysis-tax-cuts-and-jobs-act) “In general, higher income households receive larger average tax cuts as a percentage of after-tax income, with the largest cuts as a share of income going to taxpayers in the 95th to 99th percentiles of the income distribution.” This is only one example of the ongoing deceit by career politicians that has become common place.
We must consider that business as usual cannot continue down this path. This is NOT representation. I do find it refreshing to experience the interaction with Mariah Phillips who is running for US Congress in the 4th congressional district of Tennessee. She brings to the table a new insight from a person just like one of us, who experiences the same things as do all of us as a mother and a teacher, and has not been conditioned as a career politician. I personally believe that she will bring true representation back to congress.
-D.R.Colin, Jul. 11, 2018