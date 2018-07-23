Randy Smith inducted into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame

Longtime TV sportscaster and sports columnist Randy Smith has been chosen for induction into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame.
The sixth class of the Hall of Fame also includes East Tennessee cartoonist Charlie Daniel; veteran Middle Tennessee journalist and journalism advocate Frank Gibson; photographer of the stars Les Leverett, 10-time Emmy Award-winning Nashville reporter and anchor Bob Mueller of WKRN-TV; the late investigative reporter and columnist Jerry Thompson and radio announcer Dan Whittle.
The induction ceremony will be held on August 7th, 2018, during the annual conference of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.
The hall is headquartered at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Randy Smith has been covering sports on radio, television and print for over 45 years. After leaving WRCB-TV in 2009, he has written two books, and has continued to free-lance as a play-by-play announcer and writes a regular sports column for Chattanoogan.com.
His career has included a 17-year stretch as host of the Kickoff Call In Show on the University of Tennessee’s prestigious Vol Network. He has been a member of the Vol Network staff for 30 years. He has done play-by-play on ESPN, ESPN II, CSS, and Fox SportSouth, totaling more than 500 games, and served as a well-known sports anchor on Chattanooga television for more than a quarter-century.
In 2003, he became the first television broadcaster to be inducted into the Greater Chattanooga Area Sports Hall of Fame.
Randy and his wife Shelia lived in the Whitwell area for many years and now reside in Hixson. They have two married children, Christi and Chris Perry; Davey and Alison Smith. They have five grandchildren, Coleman, Boone, Mattingly, DellaMae, and CoraLee.
Congratulations to Randy on this prestigious Hall of Fame induction!
Information from: Chattanoogan.com