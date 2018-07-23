Three die in fatal crash on Highway 108 in Marion County on Monday

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that happened on Monday morning on Highway 108 in Marion County.
Lt. John Harmon with the THP says three people were killed in the accident that happened just south of the Marion/Grundy County line near Kelly Creek Road, when a car apparently left the roadway and crashed into a tree, catching fire.
Three people were in the car at the time of the crash…a woman and two children, officials say.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time pending notification of the family and the ongoing investigation.
