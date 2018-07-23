Tracy City pair charged for running meth lab in Grundy Co.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are charging a man and a woman from Tracy City with running a meth lab.
According to a post on the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officers arreted 38-year-old P.J. Thomas and 31-year-old Jonah Elaine Morris on Saturday night after deputies say they made contact with them in the parking lot of the Elk Meadows apartments in Coalmont.
The post says, “During the investigation, deputies discovered approximately four (grams) of meth, a handgun and an operational meth lab. The Dangerous Drugs Task Force was dispatched to the scene to assist with containing the lab.”
Officials say Thomas and Morris have been charged with promotion of the manufacture of meth, possession, and sale and delivery of Schedule II narcotics.
Thomas is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.
Both suspects have a Tracy City address and do not live at the apartment complex. Bond and court dates are pending.