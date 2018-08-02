«

Everything Voters need to know before heading to the Polls on Aug. 2nd

August 2, 2018

by editor

August 2, 2018

Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state today to vote in the August 2nd primary.

626,894 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period which ended last Saturday, July 28, 2018.

You can take a look at the sample ballot for Marion County here…or by visiting the Marion County Election Commission website.

comprehensive breakdown from the Division of Elections shows how this turnout compares to past election years.

Poll open and close times and location

There are 17 polling locations in Marion County, all of which will be open from 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM CDT. All polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT.

Here is the list of Marion County’s polling locations:

PRECINCT POLLING PLACE ADDRESS
South Pittsburg – Dist. 1 Senior Citizens Activity Center 315 Elm Ave., S. Pittsburg, 37380
New Hope – Dist. 1 New Hope Volunteer Fire Dept 2610 Hwy. 156, S. Pittsburg, 37380
Orme – Dist. 1 Orme Community Center/Fire Dept. 796 Orme Rd., S. Pittsburg, 37380
Lodge – Dist. 1 Sweetens Cove Volunteer Fire Dept. 6200 Sweetens Cove Rd., S. Pittsburg, 37380
Monteagle – Dist. 2 Monteagle City Hall 16 Dixie Lee Avenue, Kimball, 37347
Kimball – Dist. 2 Kimball City Hall 649 Main St., Kimball, 37347
Shellmound – Dist. 2 Havrons Chapel United Methodist Church 3267 Shellmound Rd., Jasper, 37347
Haletown-Ladds – Dist. 2 Haletown Volunteer Fire Dept. 337 Hales Bar Rd., Guild, 37340
Jasper – Dist. 3 Richard K. Lawson Building 300 Ridley Ave., Jasper, 37347
Foster Falls – Dist. 4 Foster Falls Community Center 8484 Hwy. 150, Sequatchie, 37347
Whitwell Mtn. – Dist. 4 Whitwell Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept. 7395 Hwy. 108, Whitwell, 37397
Sequatchie – Dist. 4 Sequatchie Volunteer Fire Dept. 184 Handle Street, Sequatchie, 37347
Waldens Ridge – Dist. 4 Suck Creek Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept. 5695 Hwy. 27, Chattanooga, 37405
Elder Mtn. – Dist. 2 Elder Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept. 930 Cumberland Rd., Chattanooga, 37405
River Canyon – Dist. 4 Stanley Independent Baptist Church 20085 River Canyon Rd., Chattanooga, 37419
Whitwell – Dist. 5 Whitwell First Baptist Church 1970 N Main St., Whitwell, 37397
Powells Crossroads – Dist. 5 Crossroads Volunteer Fire Dept. 140 Alvin York Hwy., Whitwell, 37397
Being flexible may also help speed up the process. Mid-morning and mid-afternoon are usually slower times at polling locations, while early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks.
Voter ID
Tennesseans voting on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.
Election results
Unofficial election results for the Aug. 2 primary will be posted on our website — look for the Election Results tab at the top of our page.
Unofficial resuls will also be posted at elections.tn.gov
What not to wear
State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.
Voters who have difficulty standing in line
Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their polling officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows them to move through the process faster.
Download the GoVoteTN app now.
Voters can download the GoVoteTN app, available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information. Voters can find polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more. The platform is also available at GoVoteTN.com.
Questions?
People with questions or concerns about the voting process can go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

