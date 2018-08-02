Everything Voters need to know before heading to the Polls on Aug. 2nd

Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state today to vote in the August 2nd primary.
626,894 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period which ended last Saturday, July 28, 2018.
You can take a look at the sample ballot for Marion County here…or by visiting the Marion County Election Commission website.
A comprehensive breakdown from the Division of Elections shows how this turnout compares to past election years.
There are 17 polling locations in Marion County, all of which will be open from 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM CDT. All polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. CDT.
Here is the list of Marion County’s polling locations:
|PRECINCT
|POLLING PLACE
|ADDRESS
|South Pittsburg – Dist. 1
|Senior Citizens Activity Center
|315 Elm Ave., S. Pittsburg, 37380
|New Hope – Dist. 1
|New Hope Volunteer Fire Dept
|2610 Hwy. 156, S. Pittsburg, 37380
|Orme – Dist. 1
|Orme Community Center/Fire Dept.
|796 Orme Rd., S. Pittsburg, 37380
|Lodge – Dist. 1
|Sweetens Cove Volunteer Fire Dept.
|6200 Sweetens Cove Rd., S. Pittsburg, 37380
|Monteagle – Dist. 2
|Monteagle City Hall
|16 Dixie Lee Avenue, Kimball, 37347
|Kimball – Dist. 2
|Kimball City Hall
|649 Main St., Kimball, 37347
|Shellmound – Dist. 2
|Havrons Chapel United Methodist Church
|3267 Shellmound Rd., Jasper, 37347
|Haletown-Ladds – Dist. 2
|Haletown Volunteer Fire Dept.
|337 Hales Bar Rd., Guild, 37340
|Jasper – Dist. 3
|Richard K. Lawson Building
|300 Ridley Ave., Jasper, 37347
|Foster Falls – Dist. 4
|Foster Falls Community Center
|8484 Hwy. 150, Sequatchie, 37347
|Whitwell Mtn. – Dist. 4
|Whitwell Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept.
|7395 Hwy. 108, Whitwell, 37397
|Sequatchie – Dist. 4
|Sequatchie Volunteer Fire Dept.
|184 Handle Street, Sequatchie, 37347
|Waldens Ridge – Dist. 4
|Suck Creek Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept.
|5695 Hwy. 27, Chattanooga, 37405
|Elder Mtn. – Dist. 2
|Elder Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept.
|930 Cumberland Rd., Chattanooga, 37405
|River Canyon – Dist. 4
|Stanley Independent Baptist Church
|20085 River Canyon Rd., Chattanooga, 37419
|Whitwell – Dist. 5
|Whitwell First Baptist Church
|1970 N Main St., Whitwell, 37397
|Powells Crossroads – Dist. 5
|Crossroads Volunteer Fire Dept.
|140 Alvin York Hwy., Whitwell, 37397