«

Print this Post

Marion County Democratic Party announces regular meeting on Aug. 14th

August 10, 2018

by editor

August 10, 2018

Katie Tillman, the Chair of the Marion County Democratic Party, has announced our next regular meeting.
This meeting will be a time to regroup and find out how you can help moving forward with the General Elections. To add a little extra incentive we will be adding pizza to the equation.

The Pizza Party General Election Kickoff will be held on Tuesday, August 14th, 6:00 PM CDT at the Marion County Democratic Headquarters…located at 33 Courthouse Square in Jasper at the corner of Main and Betsy Pack Drive.

For more information call Katie Tillman at 423-680-9964.

Comments on Facebook

comments

About the author

editor

Permanent link to this article: https://marioncountymessenger.com/2018/08/marion-county-democratic-party-announces-regular-meeting-aug-14th/