Marion County Democratic Party announces regular meeting on Aug. 14th

Katie Tillman, the Chair of the Marion County Democratic Party, has announced our next regular meeting.
This meeting will be a time to regroup and find out how you can help moving forward with the General Elections. To add a little extra incentive we will be adding pizza to the equation.
The Pizza Party General Election Kickoff will be held on Tuesday, August 14th, 6:00 PM CDT at the Marion County Democratic Headquarters…located at 33 Courthouse Square in Jasper at the corner of Main and Betsy Pack Drive.
For more information call Katie Tillman at 423-680-9964.