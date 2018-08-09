South Pittsburg man indicted, charged in 2017 infant homicide case

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside the South Pittsburg Police Department and Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, have obtained indictments for a Marion County man in connection to the 2017 death of his girlfriend’s infant son.
At the request of 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, TBI agents joined the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death, on December 13th, 2017, of an 11-month-old Marion County boy.
During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Jonathan Beaumonte, 22, as the individual responsible for the crime.
On Monday, the Marion County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Beaumonte with two counts of Felony Murder, one count of Aggravated Child Abuse, and one count of Aggravated Child Neglect.
Authorities arrested Beaumonte today without incident and booked him into the Marion County Jail on $20,000 bond.