Fatal shooting in Sequatchie County over weekend leads to suspect’s arrest

A Sequatchie County man has died after being shot by another man over the weekend.
Sequatchie County Deputies were called to a residence at 5398 Henson Gap Road in the Lewis Chapel community after shots were reported as being fired at the location.
Upon arrival, officers found a white male laying partially in a ditch and partially in the roadway who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to Erlanger Primary Care in Dunlap by Puckett EMS where he died as a result of his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Logan Lepard of Sequatchie County.
During the investigation into the incident, it was discovered that the suspect, 21-year-old Paul D. Coffman, Jr., fired several rounds from a 9-millimeter handgun, one of which struck the victim. The shooting occurred in the roadway in front of the suspect’s residence.
Sheriff Swanger says Lepard and some friends showed up to suspect’s home. A possible motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
The sheriff says the victim and suspect knew each other; however, it’s not clear how well.
Coffman was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Homicide as a result of the investigation. He is now being held without bond at the Sequatchie County Jail awaiting a court date. The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.