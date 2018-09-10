Grundy County man wanted in connection with recent thefts

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ronald Cody Fults, who is wanted in connection with recent thefts in the county.
Fults is 5-ft, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Last Wednesday, Fults fled from deputies when they attempted to take him into custody for a string of recent thefts.
He is also known to have outstanding warrants in Marion County for vandalism and theft of property.
If you have any information related to his whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact Sgt. Larry Sims or Captain Josh King with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466 (Ext. 5)…or your local authorities.