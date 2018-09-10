State Comptroller’s Office Creates New Maps that Highlight Land Use

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has launched a much-anticipated online tool that makes it easy to see how land is being used across the state of Tennessee.
The Comptroller’s Land Use Model (LUM) will be a valuable resource for people working in economic and community development, urban planning, transportation development, and more.
The online maps allow users to quickly see how each parcel of land within a city or county is currently being utilized. Each property is color-coded and classified with categories such as single and multi-family dwellings, office spaces, general commercial uses, industrial sites, and agricultural timber lands.
The LUM originated in the former Local Planning Assistance Office of the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD). Since the closure of ECD’s planning division in 2011, the LUM has not been produced. The Comptroller’s Office has now redeveloped and improved this tool using data from the 84 counties on Tennessee’s IMPACT computer-assisted mass appraisal system.
“This data will be very useful for anyone who wants to analyze how land is being utilized across the state,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “We are pleased to offer this tool to each of the counties who use the IMPACT system. We believe the land use model will fill a gap in the planning and economic development community.”
The Comptroller’s Office will update the county land use maps semi-annually. Users can access maps in PDF form or with GIS software.
To access the Land Use Model, go to: http://www.comptroller.tn.gov/lg/LandUseMain.asp
To access the page specifically for Marion County, go to: http://www.comptroller.tn.gov/lg/LandUseDistrictMaps.asp?c=Marion&s=Land%20Use%20Maps