Firefighters injured at Whitwell house fire

Officials with the Whitwell Fire Department say five local firefighters were injured while battling at a house fire on East Kansas Avenue in Whitwell on Friday night.
It happened around 8:30 PM Friday when they say the owner was at a building next door the house when the fire was reported.
Whitwell Fire Department responded to the scene and requested mutual aid assistance from the Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, West Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Sequatchie Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire was put out, but the home is a total loss, officials say.
Five firefighters who were on the scene were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, including three Whitwell firefighters who were injured. One was kept overnight for observation and was believed to be suffering from smoke inhalation. The other two were treated and released for minor injuries.
A Crossroads firefighter was treated and released for a hand injury and a Sequatchie firefighter was released for a shoulder injury.
Officials say that all firefighters who were injured are doing well and expected to make full recoveries. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but foul play is not suspected.