No Medicaid Expansion: Rural Communities Affected Most, Report Says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Accessing health care and jobs that provide insurance benefits are difficult for people in rural communities across the country, but people who live outside of Tennessee have a leg up, according to a report released this week by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.
The analysis shows that states that expanded Medicaid saw more than three times the rate of decline in the uninsured adult population in rural areas than those such as Tennessee that did not.
While that is a tough reality for those without coverage, Kinika Young, director of children’s health for the Tennessee Justice Center, says it presents a challenge to everyone involved.
“It’s putting additional pressure on the health care infrastructure,” she states. “You have hospitals that are struggling to meet the demand of the community, while they aren’t receiving the funding to maintain the services that they are being expected to provide.”
Prior to the Affordable Care Act, rural parts of Tennessee had a 35 percent rate of uninsured and currently that sits at 29 percent.
Comparatively, Arkansas, which did expand Medicaid, went from 45 percent to 22 percent.
Report co-author Joan Alker, executive director of Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, explains why states such as Tennessee should consider Medicaid expansion, even now.
“And this is sort of the fundamental issue with keeping folks uninsured when there’s a real option here on the table to take these Medicaid dollars,” she states. “Really, it’s a wiser use of taxpayer dollars to provide them with the primary preventive care that comes with having health insurance up front, so they don’t get sicker and wind up in the emergency room.”
Earlier this month, McKenzie Regional Hospital in West Tennessee closed its doors, becoming the ninth rural hospital to close in recent years.
Young says in addition to limiting access to care, it will impact the local economy.
“That resulted in 200 jobs lost in that community, and those are jobs that they are unlikely going to be able to replace because it’s very difficult to attract new employers and new jobs to a community that doesn’t have a hospital,” she points out.
According to the report, one-fourth of those without coverage are also parents. Numerous studies indicate that when parents lack coverage, it impacts the health and well-being of their children as well.
