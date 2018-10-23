TN Gubernatorial hopeful Bill Lee making 3 stops in our area Tuesday on campaign trail

Tennessee Candidate for Governor Bill Lee will be in the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, exactly 2 weeks before election day.
Releases from Lee’s campaign say he will be in the multiple locations through the day.
His first stops are in Grundy and Sequatchie County.
He will be at the Mountain Goat Market on Main Street in Monteagle from 10:30 A.M. until 11:15 A.M (Central Daylight Time).
Next, he will travel to the Cookie Jar Cafe in Dunlap, at 1887 Kelly Cross Road. Lee will be there from noon until 12:45 (Central Daylight Time).
His third stop will be in Chattanooga at Ruby Falls, to announce a key endorsement.
The event at Ruby Falls will be from 2:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. (Eastern Standard Time).