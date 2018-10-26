Whitwell looks to continue winning streak tonight in final regular season game at Finley Stadium

The Whitwell Tigers football team is no doubt a force to be reckoned with this season.
Tonight the Tigers face Sale Creek at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium at 6:30 PM CDT, and is only the 6th meeting between the Tigers and Panthers, where Whitwell so far has had the advantage by leading the series 5-0.
According to Steve Daffron, curator of the Facebook Page “WHS Tiger Football History,” a win over Sale Creek tonight will make the 2018 Tigers the only team in school history to go undefeated in the regular season, including the big win again inter-county rivals the South Pittsburg Pirates back on October 12th.
The Tigers have an average winning score of 53.2 to 4.8 this season and have racked-up a total of 396 points so far this season. If they score at least 16 points tonight, they’ll also become the highest-scoring team in the regular season, breaking the record set last year by the 2017 Tigers of 411 points over 10 games. The 2017 squad still holds the record at 411 points, which many anticipate will be broken tonight inside the confines of “Fort Finley.”
The Region 3-1A Tigers will advance to the play-offs after tonight and are expected to be at home for week one.
Meanwhile, Region opponents South Pittsburg are on the road to play Lookout Valley. Other action from the valley includes Marion County who’s only made it to 3-5 this season is on the road at Polk County.