Citizens United for Better Bridgeport to host “Sweet Home Alabama: A Christmas in Bridgeport” Dec. 1st

Every year the Citizens United for Better Bridgeport (CUBB) hosts their annual Christmas parade and select an outstanding member of the community to serve as Grand Marshal to represent Bridgeport, Alabama.
This year’s selection is Mr. Joe Stovall.
Joe is married to Melissa Stovall and together they have one daughter, Makenzie, who lives in Bridgeport. Joe has another daughter, Tina Bartelli, who’s a resident of Gloucester, VA., along with his three grandchildren.
He is the son of the late Joe and Syble Stovall of Athens, AL, and has four siblings.
He’s a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from the Bridgeport Police Department in 2016 after 26 years of service to the community.
Stovall is currently a member of the Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department as a first responder and considers it a privilege to serve the citizens of Bridgeport as one of their city council members.
Joe says, “I wasn’t born or raised in Bridgeport, but my roots are firmly planted here.”
He went on to describe his love for the rich history of the area and the beauty of the mountains and river, “…who could ask for a better place to live?” he said.
CUBB and the City of Bridgeport will host the annual parade on December 1st, 2018 beginning at 11:30 AM CST.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Sweet Home Alabama: A Christmas in Bridgeport.”
CUBB asks everyone to mark their calendars for this great holiday fun and festive event!