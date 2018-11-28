Gentry Chevrolet, Buick, GMC to change ownership soon

Gentry Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, a longtime Marion County car dealership which originally opened in South Pittsburg and is now headquartered in Kimball, Tenn. will soon be under new ownership.
The Gentry family, which has owned and managed the local dealership in the same family since 1932. Jim Gentry has operated the dealership that was started by his father for many years. It is one of the oldest single-family car dealerships in the South.
Employees at Gentry were told that the dealership will be changing hands soon as well as a new name for the dealership.
Gentry has reportedly been sold to a group from New Bern, N.C, with a closing date set for December 10th, 2018.
The new name for the dealership is reportedly set to be Riverside Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.
The dealership is located on Battlecreek Road near it’s junction with US-64/72 and Interstate 24.