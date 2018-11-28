Mountain Christmas Bazaar in Monteagle planned for Saturday, Dec 8th

“Shop Local, Shop Early, Support Community” at the Mountain Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec 8th at DuBose Conference Center (635 College Street, Monteagle). Booths are open 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Vendor maps will be available at the Bazaar.
Run entirely by community members in Grundy, Franklin, and Marion and voluntarily staffed by DuBose, the Mountain Christmas Bazaar supports our local small business economy, artisans, and entrepreneurs. Since winter is often a “quiet season” for those selling goods on the mountain, timing this event for December provides a bolster for vendors while also giving the public a chance to do one-stop shopping for the holiday season.
Over 50 local vendors will be participating, offering everything from handcrafts, woodworks, jewelry and candles to direct-sales for companies like Matilda Jane and Mary Kay. There will also be a “nonprofit booth”, where visitors can sign up for volunteer opportunities with area nonprofits. To display your nonprofit, bring a description of your volunteer work, a sign-up sheet, and photos or information to the Mountain Bazaar on Dec 8.
Admission to the event is free of charge. A light lunch of chili & grilled cheese will be served courtesy of the DuBose kitchen; a donation to cover food costs and raise money for new kitchen equipment is appreciated, but not required.
We’re asking each vendor to bring a bag of sugar, bag of flour, or pack of paper towels for donation to the Grundy County Food Bank; Bazaar visitors may also opt to bring one of those items to donate to GCFB.
To learn more, go to the DuBose Facebook Page and click on the “Mountain Bazaar” event.