National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado touched-down in Grundy County early Tuesday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado did touch down in Grundy County Tuesday morning.
The NWS says that while their survey is still not yet complete, for Coffee/Grundy counties, their preliminary data was able to verify the winds which reached a maximum of at least 115 mph.
The survey crews also said that they can safely say that the damage matches up with the storm damage in Franklin County, as well as the continuing damage in nearby Sequatchie and Bledsoe counties.
This would indicate that the damage would all be from the same storm, according to the NWS teams.